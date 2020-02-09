Driver removed from car after roll-over crash in Porter County, officials say

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Liberty Township firefighters had to extricate a driver after a vehicle veered off the road.

The driver was headed westbound on County Road 1050 North when it left the road, flipped, rolled and struck a utility pole, causing the car to land on its passenger side.

The crash, which occurred around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, landed the driver in the passengers side of the vehicle officials said.

As a result of the crash, a power pole and power lines fell on top of the vehicle. Fire fighters had to wait to extricate the driver because the power lines were active.

NIPSCO was notified, but officials waited 52 minutes before NIPSCO deactivated the power lines, said Lt. Matthew Wineland.

"Patient care was provided the best that could be provided given the circumstances," Wineland said in an email.

NIPSCO crews remained on the scene to replace the utility pole that was involved in the crash, Wineland said.

After the lines were deactivated, fire fighters and fire responders removed the driver through the front windshield.