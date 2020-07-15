Driver sends Calumet City man falling 45 feet over retaining wall, flees scene, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — Authorities have arrested a man who allegedly caused a crash victim to fall 45 feet over a retaining wall.

On Monday, DeAnthony L. Stevens, 25, of Walker, Michigan was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury crash from a wreck on July 5, according to Illinois State Police.

The victim is a 29-year-old Calumet City man, who was last known to be in critical condition.

At 4:15 a.m. July 5, Illinois state troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash with serious injuries on southbound Interstate 94 at 26th Street in Chicago, police said.

The occupants of the two-vehicle crash were standing outside of their vehicles on the shoulder. A third vehicle, a 2006 Chevrolet Impala, then drove through the crash scene and struck the rear of one of the parked vehicles.

The impact caused one of the crash victims standing on the shoulder to fall 45 feet over a retaining wall and suffer serious injuries, police said. Stevens then the scene of the crash on foot.

The Calumet City man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.