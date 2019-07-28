HOBART — Some Hobart residents lost electricity Sunday evening when a man drove off the road and slammed into a utility pole, shearing it in half and bringing power lines crashing to the ground.
The wreck occurred as the man was driving his Mustang GT on the 2200 block of High Street, according to the Hobart Fire Department.
The driver hit the pole before coming to a stop on the side of the road, the department said. He was not injured in the crash.
Five customers lost power as a result of the crash, according to NIPSCO spokesperson Karen McLean. Crews have been dispatched to the scene, where they will have to replace the pole before power can be restored, she said.
McLean could not say when the work would be finished, but added crews were “working as quickly as possible” to restore power.