Driver struck pedestrian twice, killing her, police say

CHICAGO — A man was ordered held Wednesday for using an SUV to strike and kill a pedestrian and injure her daughter while they walked along a Chicago street.
During a bond hearing, Cook County prosecutors said they haven’t come up with the motive of Edgar Roman, 25, in using his vehicle to strike and kill Zoraleigh Ryan, 55, of Chandler, Arizona and injuring her 20-year-old daughter.
Prosecutors said Roman struck the two women as they crossed a street with his SUV before circling back and striking one of them again, killing Ryan. Roman is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, filing a false police report and leaving the scene of an accident.
It was not immediately known if Roman entered a plea. Roman's lawyer told the Chicago Sun-Times that his client lived with his parents and worked at a restaurant and as a delivery driver. He was ordered held in lieu of $2 million.
Authorities say Roman was driving on the city's near North Side late Monday when his vehicle struck Ryan. They said Roman got out of his vehicle and looked at the women on the ground before he climbed back in, made a U-turn and struck Ryan again, “dragging her several feet and causing her death.” The daughter was treated at a hospital and released.
The incident was caught on police cameras and surveillance video from nearby buildings, prosecutors said.
Police allege that Roman sped off and eluded a police officer who tried to pull him over when he spotted him driving erratically. Police alleged that Roman abandoned the SUV. He was later arrested when he showed up at a police station near his Chicago home to report the vehicle stolen.
Andrew Kenneth Dolan
Ashley Monique Thomas
Christian Devon Taylor
Chris Remm Pfledderer
Deborah Coloeen Boyd
Edward Reyes
Eric Alan Henry
Frank G. Witvolet
Jessi Leilani McKnight
Lamond Darrin Kelley
Larry Lee Shandel
Londell Walton
Michael Wayne Junigan
Robert A. Arredondo
William Edward Enochs
Jeremy Hudson
Lester David Dudley
Max Thomas Ballantyne
Michael William Bosch
Pablito Madera
Stefen Cordell Rice
Tiffany Nicole Jenkins
Aimee Michelle Marshall
Andre Alfonzo Long
Brian Thomas Ohalloran
Daniel P. Pace
Donald Coty Kaczmarzewski
Jade Ashlee Szpyrka
Jason William Kalbac
Jeffrey A. Grabiak
Jeremiah Anthony Owens
Joshua Nathaniel Hash
Keith Allen Miller
Natalie Elizabeth Flowers
Sergio Jose Aguayo
Tony Alan Thompson
Jose L. Angel, Jr.
Michael Austin, Jr.
Ruben Carbajal
Gabriel A. Dorado
Benjamin E. Holden, Jr.
Jennifer S. Hurley
Rhodney A. Lewis
Markeese M. Logan
Edmanuel Morales
Diana P. Perry
Perry E. Smith
Mykal D. Todd
Tyrone Webster, Jr.
Michael T. Allen
Adrian R. Aviles
John W. Benoit
Javon Britton
Arnajhianna J. Coursey
Michael D. Cox
Francisco J. Flores
Larry D. Jones
Tabitha T. Jones
Peter J. Medrano
Brandon M. Murphy
Robert A. Orosz, Jr.
Robert J. Penrose
Angel P. Ruiz
Earl L. Ryan, Jr.
Cody A. Glass
Christian L. Herbert
Isaac Maldonado
Jason F. Rodriguez
Danny Salinas
Mellissa R. Smith
Matthew S. Vinezeano
Daniel B. Zarndt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!