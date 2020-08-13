Driver struck pedestrian twice, killing her, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — A man was ordered held Wednesday for using an SUV to strike and kill a pedestrian and injure her daughter while they walked along a Chicago street.

During a bond hearing, Cook County prosecutors said they haven’t come up with the motive of Edgar Roman, 25, in using his vehicle to strike and kill Zoraleigh Ryan, 55, of Chandler, Arizona and injuring her 20-year-old daughter.

Prosecutors said Roman struck the two women as they crossed a street with his SUV before circling back and striking one of them again, killing Ryan. Roman is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, filing a false police report and leaving the scene of an accident.

It was not immediately known if Roman entered a plea. Roman's lawyer told the Chicago Sun-Times that his client lived with his parents and worked at a restaurant and as a delivery driver. He was ordered held in lieu of $2 million.

Authorities say Roman was driving on the city's near North Side late Monday when his vehicle struck Ryan. They said Roman got out of his vehicle and looked at the women on the ground before he climbed back in, made a U-turn and struck Ryan again, “dragging her several feet and causing her death.” The daughter was treated at a hospital and released.