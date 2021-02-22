 Skip to main content
Driver taken to Chicago hospital after crash, police say
alert urgent

Hammond crash

A car sits overturned on Indianapolis Boulevard in Hammond after a crash on Monday night.

 Jeff Dildine, The Times

HAMMOND — A driver was taken to a Chicago hospital after a rollover crash on Monday night, police said.

Hammond Lt. Steve Kellogg said at about 7:15 p.m. Monday, a blue Ford Focus traveling southbound on Indianapolis Boulevard in the Robertsdale neighborhood crossed into oncoming traffic, sideswiped a minivan, struck a tree and flipped over onto its roof.

Kellogg said the driver was taken to a Chicago hospital for treatment. The driver's condition was unknown, but Kellogg said the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. 

