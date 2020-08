Driver wanted in alleged hit-and-run crash with injuries; police seek help

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WESTVILLE — Police are searching for information involving a hit-and-run crash that hospitalized a 31-year-old Valparaiso man earlier this month.

The crash occurred about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8 at the intersection of Ind. 2 and West Main Street, Westville Town Marshal Darin Mercer said.

Police believe the driver of a white car struck a motorcycle the Valparaiso man was driving when the car driver failed to yield the motorcycle's right of way, Mercer said.

The motorcyclist initially refused treatment at the scene but was later hospitalized.

Deputies scoured the area in search of the car and its driver, but were unable to find either, Mercer said.

It was not immediately clear whether the car was damaged in the crash.

Police asked anyone with information on the crash to contact the Westville Police Department at 219-785-4177.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.