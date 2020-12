Driver who crashed into Dollar General told police he tried to avoid other car

EAST CHICAGO — A man who drove an SUV into a Dollar General early Sunday told police he swerved into the store while trying to avoid another vehicle, a state crash report shows.

East Chicago police and fire personnel responded about 2:10 a.m. to the store, at 1015 W. Chicago Ave., after a Jeep Liberty crashed into the front side of the building, East Chicago Fire Chief Anthony Serna said.

The driver, a 26-year-old East Chicago man, was traveling west on Chicago Avenue near Northcote Avenue when he swerved into the building, the report shows.

The driver was uninjured and refused medical attention. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle, Serna said.

The Jeep was towed away after being removed from the building. First responders were at the scene for about an hour to remove the vehicle and clear scattered debris, Serna said.

Damages to the building are estimated to be between $10,000 and $25,000, the report shows.

