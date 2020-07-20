Driver who crashed into semi on Borman was 2 times the legal limit, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Beverly Shores man tested at twice the legal limit of 0.08% for blood-alcohol content after rear-ending a semitrailer on the Borman Expressway mid-morning Monday.

At about 11 a.m., Indiana State Police Master Trooper Kevin Murphy responded to a crash near the 5.9-mile marker on Interstate 80/94 in Lake County. A white 2004 BMW was driving westbound when it rear-ended a semitrailer owned by Transco Inc. out of Danville, Illinois, according to a news release.

No one was injured, and the truck's load was not lost.

The BMW driver, Andrius J. Svabas, a 54-year-old Beverly Shores resident, showed signs of being impaired, according to Indiana State Police. He was taken to the Lake County Jail, where he took a chemical test for intoxication.

His blood alcohol content level was .16%, twice the legal limit in Indiana, according to ISP.

Svabas was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated endangering, operating while intoxicated blood alcohol content of .15% or more, and operating while intoxicated per se.

Bert's Towing and Hoosier Helpers assisted at the scene.