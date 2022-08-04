 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Drowned Dyer kayaker identified

HOBART — A 19-year-old Dyer resident who drowned Sunday night after his kayak capsized on Robinson Lake was identified Thursday.

Zachariah Bud "ZB" Higgason was pronounced dead at 10:45 p.m. Sunday, according to a statement released by the Lake County Coroner's Office.

Higgason's family identified his body at 3:15 p.m. Thursday, the coroner's office said.

The coroner's office determined Higgason's death was accidental.

A 54-year-old Dyer woman's kayak also capsized in the same incident shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday on Robinson Lake.

Witnesses saw two kayakers tip over on the lake and begin struggling about 200 feet offshore, Indiana Department of Natural Resources spokesman Tyler Brock said after the deadly mishap.

"As the kayakers struggled, one witness entered the water to rescue them," Brock said. "During that attempt, both kayakers went under the surface of the water. The witness located the female and swam her back to shore with the help of a Hobart police officer who arrived on scene." 

On Monday, Brock said the 54-year-old woman was in critical condition at St. Mary's Medical Center. Brock did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for an update to the woman's condition.

Crown Point Fire Department divers recovered Higgason's body about an hour after he went into the water, according to Brock.

The initial investigation indicated both Higgason and the unidentified woman  had wearable life jackets with them, Brock said, but they were not wearing them at the time of the incident.

Indiana conservation officers and the Lake County coroner's office were investigating the matter.

 

