Drowned Dyer kayaker identified

HOBART — A 19-year-old Dyer resident who drowned Sunday night after his kayak capsized on Robinson Lake was identified Thursday.
Zachariah Bud "ZB" Higgason was pronounced dead at 10:45 p.m. Sunday, according to a statement released by the Lake County Coroner's Office.
Higgason's family identified his body at 3:15 p.m. Thursday, the coroner's office said.
The coroner's office determined Higgason's death was accidental.
A 54-year-old Dyer woman's kayak also capsized in the same incident shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday on Robinson Lake.
Witnesses saw two kayakers tip over on the lake and begin struggling about 200 feet offshore,
Indiana Department of Natural Resources spokesman Tyler Brock said after the deadly mishap.
U.S. Steel to pay record profit-sharing bonuses of more than $14,000
Two pulled from Robinson Lake, official says
Naked man fled room after family caught him molesting girl, police say
WATCH NOW: 1 dead after shooting inside gas station, police say
Family urges use of helmets after 'loving, caring' man dies following motorcycle crash
Steelworker taken to Chicago hospital after serious injury at Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor
Valpo woman charged after dead cat and other animals found without food or water
UPDATE: Overturned kayaks blamed for leaving Dyer resident dead, another critical
Two dead in separate Gary shootings, coroner says
People can rent Lamborghinis, Ferraris and monster trucks at new Crown Point luxury car rental business
Customer complaints mount during Old National's integration of First Midwest Bank
Two nabbed after fleeing drunken driving crash leaving injured woman behind, police say
Man broke knife off in woman's head, raped her during attack at motel, police say
WATCH NOW: Police investigate homicide in Gary
WATCH NOW: Mike Pence attends event rolling back gas to $2.38 at Hobart gas station "As the kayakers struggled, one witness entered the water to rescue them," Brock said. "During that attempt, both kayakers went under the surface of the water. The witness located the female and swam her back to shore with the help of a Hobart police officer who arrived on scene."
On Monday, Brock said the 54-year-old woman was in critical condition at St. Mary's Medical Center. Brock did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for an update to the woman's condition.
Crown Point Fire Department divers recovered Higgason's body about an hour after he went into the water, according to Brock.
The initial investigation indicated both Higgason and the unidentified woman had wearable life jackets with them, Brock said, but they were not wearing them at the time of the incident.
Indiana conservation officers and the Lake County coroner's office were investigating the matter.
Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week
Buscia cooking show
The buscias sample their "libation" at the Buscia Cooking Show on Saturday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Buscia cooking show
Buscias Carolyn Kruzynski, Jean Lovasko and Theresa Meyer prepare an alcohol "libation" for their Buscia Cooking Show.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Buscia cooking show
Flanked by Sue Betustak, left, and Jean Lovasko, right, Carolyn Kruzynski demonstrates how to make a proper pierogi during the Buscia Cooking Show on Saturday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
St. Sava's SerbFest
At St. Cava Church's SerbFest, Riste Talev, left, and Miladin Latinovic get a batch of cevaps, Serbian sausages, ready for hungry fest goers at the St. Sava Church's SerbFest in Merrillville.
John J. Watkins, The Times
St. Sava's SerbFest
Leland Clark, 10, of Lake Station, gets a tiger face from face painting artist Ashley Cunningham at the St. Sava Church's SerbFest in Merrillville.
John J. Watkins, The Times
St. Sava's SerbFest
Annette Hose, of Crown Point, buys palacinkes from Jennifer Rudman at the St. Sava Church's SerbFest in Merrillville. Palacinkes are crepes with cheese filling.
John J. Watkins, The Times
073022-spt-garyhall_06
Ahead of Friday's induction ceremony for the newest members of the Gary Sports Hall of Fame, former NBA Champion and Gary-native Dick Barnett, right, speaks to guests at IUN.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
073022-spt-garyhall_01
Earl H. Smith, Jr. addresses attendees at the Gary Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Indiana University Northwest on Friday evening.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
073022-spt-garyhall_13
Gary Sports Hall of Fame board member Al Hamnik shares words about late 2022 inductee Hank Stram at Friday night's induction ceremony.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
Pierogi Fest Parade
Pierogi Fest 2022
John J. Watkins The Times
Pierogi Fest Parade
Pierogi Fest 2022
John J. Watkins The Times
Pierogi Fest Parade
Mr. Pierogi poses for pictures for the last time.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Pierogi Fest Parade
Beatrix Powell, 6, of Munster chases bubbles at the Polka Parade.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Pierogi Fest Parade
Ryan Rodriguez prepares pierogies for Dan's Pierogis at Pierogi Fest.
John J. Watkins, The Times
4-Hers display hoofed critters at fair sale
Easton Egolf, 9, of Morgan Township waits to exhibit his lamb at the Porter County Fair 4-H livestock auction.
John J. Watkins, The Times
4-Hers display hoofed critters at fair sale
Jonah Hasse looks up at the auctioneer as he exhibits his lamb at the Porter County Fair 4-H livestock auction.
John J. Watkins, The Times
4-H livestock auction
Makenzie Duttlinger, 10, of Valparaiso washes her pig "Piggley" before the start of the Porter County Fair 4-H livestock auction.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Veteran tells of leading Marines in Afghanistan
Valparaiso American Legion members salute the U.S. flag during the national anthem Wednesday at the veterans recognition program at the Porter County Fair.
Doug Ross, The Times
Veteran tells of leading Marines in Afghanistan
Wes Barnes, who led a platoon of 40 Marines during his deployment in Afghanistan a decade ago, tells of his experiences there and while training to become a second lieutenant. He later became a captain in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves.
Doug Ross, The Times
Frank Calabrese Jr.
Frank Calabrese Jr. speaks to the public at the Karma Cigar Lounge in Merrillville.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Frank Calabrese Jr.
Frank Calabrese Jr. got this Chi-Town tattoo after leaving prison.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Pro-choice rally at Wicker Park
Organizer Katelin Sears leads chants at an abortion rights rally at Wicker Memorial Park.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Pro-choice rally at Wicker Park
Betsy Hunt, of Schererville, carries a banner that she has carried to protests since 1986.
John J. Watkins The Times
Pro-choice rally at Wicker Park
Alexia Hamilton, of Gary, joins in the chants at an abortion rally at Wicker Memorial Park.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Pro-choice rally at Wicker Park
U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, speaks to an abortion rights crowd at Wicker Memorial Park on Sunday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!