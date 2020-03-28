Drunken driver locks self out of car after crashing, cops say

GARY — A Chicago man faces OWI charges and violation of stay-at-home orders after driving drunk late Friday on the Borman Expressway, Indiana State Police said.

Police first received calls about an "erratic" driver weaving across eastbound I-80/94 from Cline Avenue around 8 p.m. Callers described the vehicle as a maroon Pontiac, police said.

The vehicle was reported to have struck the concrete median and then traveled to the Grant Street exit ramp.

ISP Trooper Eric Madry located the vehicle and the driver outside of it. The driver, identified as 49-year-old Clinton Triplett, was standing outside of it because he had locked himself out.

Triplett failed field sobriety tests and refused to take a breathalyzer test, police said.

Madry transported Triplett to Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus. A warrant was requested to test the driver's blood. Triplett was then transported to the Lake County Jail.

Triplett is charged with Class A and C misdemeanors of OWI and a Class B misdemeanor of violating no travel orders in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, police said.