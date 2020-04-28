Duck boat changes needed after Missouri sinking, Coast Guard says

“Duck Boats are death traps which, when flooded, become sinking coffins,” Mongeluzzi said. "The Coast Guard and Duck Boat industry have the blood of these Branson victims on their hands for continuing to ignore the warnings. Hopefully this time, they will listen.”

Ripley suspended operations of the boats after the accident and it remains unclear if they will ever return to the lake.

The NTSB issued three recommendations to the Coast Guard and three to Ripley Entertainment suggesting changes to improve the boats' buoyancy and passengers' ability to escape, and better training and guidance for boat operators to respond to severe weather.

Two Missouri State Highway Patrol investigators interviewed duck boat Capt. Scott McKee the day after the accident. McKee said he took the boat into the water because radar indicated the storm was “quite a ways away,” but it quickly turned from calm to turbulent.

“I never expected it to get this rough,” McKee said. “Never had any — I’ve never seen it get that rough.”

NTSB members were unable to interview McKee because of ongoing criminal investigations. McKee, of Verona, is charged with 17 counts of misconduct, negligence or inattention to duty. Two Ripley executives are also charged with misconduct and neglect.