Dump truck rolls over, 1 sent to hospital, officials say

EAST CHICAGO — A dump truck full of sand rolled over near ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor, sending one person to a hospital, fire officials said.

At 1:45 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were called to a rollover crash at a roundabout near ArcelorMittal Plant 2 in East Chicago, said East Chicago Fire Department Chief Anthony Serna.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The dump truck was driving through the roundabout when it crashed, and the driver was sent to St. Catherine's Hospital with unknown injuries, Serna said.

First responders and a tow truck remained on scene after the crash to clean up the area.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.