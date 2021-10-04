Duneland approves $77.2M budget

CHESTERTON – The Duneland School Board approved a $77.2 million budget — $29.9 million of it from property taxes — Monday night.
The property tax rate is expected to be 92.19 cents, compared to the 96.09-cent rate for 2021. Growth in assessed valuation accounted for the increase.
“We lost students to the pandemic last year, but we have recovered some of them,” Chief Financial Officer Lynn Kwilasz said.
In 2022, the district plans to replace 10 buses for $1,171,000. In the next five years, the district plans to replace seven buses a year except for 2025, which will see just five new buses.
The district’s debt would have been almost completely repaid next year, but the School Board voted this spring to borrow $168 million to build a new Yost Elementary School, completely renovate all other K-8 schools and make upgrades at Chesterton High School.
Jim Thompson, architect and president of Gibraltar Design, gave the board an update on plans for Westchester and Liberty intermediate and middle schools.
“We have had tremendous input from the school staff,” Thompson said, as plans for the two campuses progress. At both campuses, Gibraltar is working to keep grades 5-6 and 7-8 separate as much as possible.
“Everything is being put into place, rooms are being right-sized,” he said. Thompson showed a band room diagram as an example of how his firm is working to make sure there is sufficient room for every student in the classroom as well as storage for every instrument.
“This is very preliminary, but you can see we’re looking inside classrooms, inside common areas, so you can see how the space looks,” he said.
At Westchester, Thompson said, “we’re trying to be very sensitive to the existing look of the building.” He wants it to look as much as possible as if the additions were always intended to be a part of the school.
At Liberty, the fascia is pronounced and will be reflected in the addition, he said. That design was more challenging, he noted.
“We’re still months away from going out to bid,” Thompson said. As the building designs gel, the rest of the site design can proceed. Soil borings are still needed, he said.
The meeting drew about 50 people, some of them relatives of three CHS seniors honored as National Merit Scholarship semifinalists – Peyton Day, Joseph Hall and Ethan Kroft. They are among 16,000 semifinalists nationwide, based on PSAT scores from their junior year.
Board President Brandon Kroft announced public comment on COVID-19 procedures would be invited at the board’s November meeting. After the meeting, a few of the attendees shouted their disapproval of public comment at the meeting being limited to new business only.
At an earlier board meeting Monday, a new master contract for teachers was approved. The contract increases the base pay for teachers to a range of $44,000 to $77,735. In addition, teachers are eligible for a $6,000 boost if they were rated effective or highly effective the prior year.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Basecamp Fitness and Mexican restaurants opening; Albano's Pasta Shop and Ringo's Golf Center close
Coming soon
Under construction
Closing
Closed
Relocating
Relocating
Open
Coming soon
Open
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Chipotle, Dickey's Barbecue, La Dilla, Legends Chicken & Fish, and Guinness taproom coming
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Chipotle, Dickey's Barbecue, La Dilla, Legends Chicken & Fish, and Guinness taproom coming