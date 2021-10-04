Duneland approves $77.2M budget

“This is very preliminary, but you can see we’re looking inside classrooms, inside common areas, so you can see how the space looks,” he said.

At Westchester, Thompson said, “we’re trying to be very sensitive to the existing look of the building.” He wants it to look as much as possible as if the additions were always intended to be a part of the school.

At Liberty, the fascia is pronounced and will be reflected in the addition, he said. That design was more challenging, he noted.

“We’re still months away from going out to bid,” Thompson said. As the building designs gel, the rest of the site design can proceed. Soil borings are still needed, he said.

The meeting drew about 50 people, some of them relatives of three CHS seniors honored as National Merit Scholarship semifinalists – Peyton Day, Joseph Hall and Ethan Kroft. They are among 16,000 semifinalists nationwide, based on PSAT scores from their junior year.

Board President Brandon Kroft announced public comment on COVID-19 procedures would be invited at the board’s November meeting. After the meeting, a few of the attendees shouted their disapproval of public comment at the meeting being limited to new business only.