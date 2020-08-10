Duneland delays start of school year to allow prep for hybrid instruction model

Monday will serve as a rotational day with students in the A-K group attending in person one day and students in the L-Z group attending in person the following Monday.

The hybrid model will both help keep class sizes low and provide more rigorous education and social emotional support than could be offered in a fully remote reopening, Pettit said.

"Having students in school for some part of the week is better than none," Pettit said.

The superintendent said 68% of Duneland families have indicated a preference for in-person learning.

Under the hybrid model, families will still be offered a full remote learning option for those who prefer not to return in person. Parents will be given until Aug. 14 to switch their preference between hybrid or remote learning.

While Pettit showed a schedule of students' hybrid learning model through the first nine weeks of the school year, the superintendent said he hopes the district can move to a 100% in-person model of instruction earlier that that.

He said parents will be notified two weeks in advance if the district decides to move to a full in-person instructional model, but should be prepared within a matter of hours to move into fully remote instruction, as well, if warranted.