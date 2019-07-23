HOBART — Indiana Duneland LULAC Council No. 5016 hosts its 2019 Scholarship Luncheon from noon to 3 p.m. July 28 at Gino’s Banquets Hall, 1967 E. 37th Ave., Hobart.
Valentine Torres is the guest speaker. Torres was born in Gary to Puerto Rican parents. She was raised in South Haven and attended Portage High School. She has a bachelor of science in management and is working toward her Master in Business Administration with a concentration in Management Specialization.
She is employed with the School City of Hobart as a business teacher and does college and career advising.
Entertainment is provided by the Ballet Folklorico Fiesta Mexicana, directed by Angelica Oria.
Tickets are $20 a person and available by calling Noemi Lozano at 219-945-7678.
Duneland LULAC No. 5016 is a community service council, concentrating on education through its scholarship program. The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) is the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights organization that empowers Hispanic Americans and builds strong Latino communities. Headquartered in Washington, DC, LULAC’s programs, services and advocacy address important issues concerning Latinos. For more information, visit www.LULAC.org.