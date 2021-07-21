Duneland students will have district-wide SEL curriculum starting this fall

The SEL specialist was a new position for the district last year and is designed to help teachers develop the SEL curriculum and work with administrators and students as needed.

Students in kindergarten through fifth grade will have four units of curriculum that will each last for nine weeks. The units are growth mindset and goal setting, emotion management, empathy and kindness and problem solving.

For sixth to eighth grade students, the units are mindset and goals, recognizing bullying and harassment, managing relationships and conflict and thoughts, emotions and decisions.

Applied neuroscience — which is the study of the brain and how it functions — is becoming more common in schools, McDermott said. It also includes learning interventions to help improve human function.

For example, if a kid wakes up upset, their knowledge of applied neuroscience would help them understand why they may be upset, what is happening in their brain when that happens and coping mechanisms for those feelings.

McDermott said the SEL specialist at Duneland did applied neuroscience training through Butler University.