Dunes Learning Center selects new executive director

CHESTERTON — The Dunes Learning Center announced Monday that Heather Hahn Sullivan will be its new executive director.

The educational nonprofit, founded in 1998, is affiliated with Indiana Dunes National Park. It teaches visitors about the ecology and history of the Indiana Dunes region.

Sullivan has been the group's chief operating officer.

"I grew up in the Dunes and know how important it is for young people to connect with nature," she said in a news release. "So many local kids have never been to Lake Michigan or hiked a trail in Indiana Dunes National Park. Once they have that experience with Dunes Learning Center, they learn to care about the environment."

Sullivan said she first visited the Dunes Learning Center as a student at Valparaiso High School in 1999. She then joined the educational team as an intern in 2004. After gaining more than 16 years of environmental nonprofit experience at several organizations — including the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum in Chicago, the Cincinnati Nature Center and the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University in Philadelphia — Sullivan returned to the Dunes Learning Center in 2018.

Geof Benson, the center's previous executive director, announced his intent to retire earlier this year.

"With significant consideration given to the skills, experience and expertise needed to successfully guide Dunes Learning Center, the board is confident that under Heather’s leadership, the organization will continue to flourish," board President and STEM consultant Matthew Benus wrote in a release announcing Sullivan's promotion.

"Heather’s background in environmental nonprofits as well as her experience with the organization’s partners and funders over the last four years make her uniquely qualified for the role of executive director."