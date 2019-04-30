PORTAGE — Wanting to save both the city's lakefront and budget, Portage Mayor John Cannon met with local, state and federal officials Monday morning to discuss how the city needs help if the shore is to be saved.
"As mayor, I take maintaining all of our city assets, including our parks, very seriously. The price tag for this park is in the millions," Cannon said in a news release. "The sooner we address the erosion, the less costly it will be. I am advocating that other government entities take the maintenance of this park and the severe erosion problem seriously as well."
Last month, the city pushed to get $600,000 in state funding for an erosion study on how to prevent further deterioration, but Cannon said no money was allocated for the project in the 2020 budget.
The mayor argued that because it was federal park land, federal officials should help prevent erosion and state officials needed to do their part, too.
"I went out and told (state and federal officials) we are not going to be able to spend any more money," he told The Times. "We don't have the funds to save this. It's up to the players beyond us."
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has offered $800,000 while the city of Portage pledged $200,000.
Cannon said he has been trying to solicit funding help for the study and other preservation efforts from as many officials as possible. Last week he met with U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., during a visit to Porter County. He said he has also been in contact with with state lawmakers such as Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, and Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage, as well as Vice President Mike Pence's office.
The shoreline along the Lakefront Park and Riverwalk, which is owned by the National Park Service but managed by the city of Portage and town of Ogden Dunes, has suffered significant erosion the past several years. The handicapped-accessible walkway at the park, along with an observation platform, have disappeared at the park and waves are lapping at steel walls protecting Ogden Dunes lakefront homes.
One of the main areas Cannon wants addressed is a path by Burns Ditch which runs between U.S. Steel and the dunes parkland. Nearby is a pavilion which the city wants to save from flooding.
"There's a sand dune 400-450 yards away from the pavilion. It could be breached and water could fall in behind our pavilion. I'm concerned about the pavilion. I'm concerned about the foundation of it. It's an emergency situation."
Once water breaches the area, Cannon said it could be completely flooded. He suggested the path be closed.
"No one has an answer other than sand," he said. "They dump sand over there and hope it gets to the lake shore. It's not."