‘Dunes’ running shirts honor history, benefit Learning Center

Paul Stofko knew he wanted one as soon as he saw it.

The Crazy Legs Race Director was looking at a 1970s photo of Hal Higdon, a nationally-known running writer who moved to the area in the 1960s, wearing a t-shirt with “Dunes” emblazoned on the front as he ran down a trail. It was a piece of Region sports history.

“Runner’s World (magazine) was probably coming out around that time. That was kind of the beginning of everything. Now you have specialty stores that just deal with running and shoes,” Stofko said. “There’s a history behind this and it’s very tied into the running community. We have a lot of awesome runners here that came before us.”

Stofko wouldn’t be the only one who wanted one so he decided to have some made and sold as a fundraiser for the Dunes Learning Center, a non-profit educational organization at the Indiana Dunes state park struggling during the COVID-19 shutdown. His kids have been through some of their programs.

Naturalist interns, kitchen staff and bus drivers have been laid off while permanent education and administrative employees have taken pay cuts or been furloughed.