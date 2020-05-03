‘Dunes’ running shirts honor history, benefit Learning Center

Paul Stofko knew he wanted one as soon as he saw it.
The Crazy Legs Race Director was looking at a 1970s photo of Hal Higdon, a nationally-known running writer who moved to the area in the 1960s, wearing a t-shirt with “Dunes” emblazoned on the front as he ran down a trail. It was a piece of Region sports history.
“Runner’s World (magazine) was probably coming out around that time. That was kind of the beginning of everything. Now you have specialty stores that just deal with running and shoes,” Stofko said. “There’s a history behind this and it’s very tied into the running community. We have a lot of awesome runners here that came before us.”
Stofko wouldn’t be the only one who wanted one so he decided to have some made and sold as a fundraiser for the Dunes Learning Center, a non-profit educational organization at the Indiana Dunes state park struggling during the COVID-19 shutdown. His kids have been through some of their programs.
Naturalist interns, kitchen staff and bus drivers have been laid off while permanent education and administrative employees have taken pay cuts or been furloughed.
Environmental education programs are suspended through at least May. Summer camp is up in the air, with a final decision coming May 15. Losing that revenue would make things even more difficult, Development and Marketing Director Heather Hahn Sullivan said.
Stofko didn’t know the proper color scheme for the shirts because the photo of Higdon was black and white. He reached out to his friend Steve Kearney.
“(The shirt) reminded me of my youth, when I was a real racer. We barnstormed the country wearing shirts like that,” Kearney said. “It was competitive but we were all good buddies.”
Kearney coached cross country and track at Chesterton for 45 years, retiring in 2014. He ran for Ball State and is a member of the Indiana Track Hall of Fame. He was part of the group of runners that wore those shirts in the 1970s.
The group was originally the Dunes Track Club, then the Dunes Running Club and eventually folded into the Indiana Striders, Kearney said. The team placed in several regional and national events.
“What brought me on was being able to run with Hal,” Kearney said. “I’ve always loved the Dunes. I was so happy when they were able to start the (Duneland Learning Center).”
Shirts are $25, available to purchase at raceroster.com/events/2020/31595/dunes-learning-center-fundraiser. Direct donations can also be made directly at duneslearningcenter.org/give.
DLC Executive Director Geof Benson thanks Stofko for his continued help, which includes an annual Swedish pancake breakfast. Stofko is on the Friends of the Dunes board.
“Paul has been a great supporter of Dunes Learning Center,” Benson said. “We appreciate his creativity in bringing back a piece of Region history through this shirt sale and his generosity in designating some of the proceeds to support our environmental education efforts right here in the Dunes.”
