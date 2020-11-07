 Skip to main content
Duo threatens to shoot up gas station; felon found with 2 loaded guns, police say
Ernest C. Willis and Brianna Schleicher

From left: Ernest C. Willis and Brianna Schleicher. 

 Provided

EAST CHICAGO — A Portage woman and Chicago man face multiple charges after threatening to “shoot up” a gas station, police said.

On Friday police responded to a report of a man and woman threatening to “shoot the place up” at the Mobile Gas Station at 2220 East Columbus Drive, said East Chicago Deputy Chief Jose Rivera.

Both people left the gas station on foot before police arrived, and witnesses provided descriptions of the duo. An East Chicago officer spotted the man and woman in the 3700 block of Deodar Street, and stopped the two to investigate.

The woman, identified as 25-year-old Brianna Schleicher, then became verbally aggressive, attempting to hinder the investigation, police said. Officers searched the man, identified as 24-year-old Ernest C. Willis, and found a loaded semiautomatic Glock handgun in his waistband and a loaded semiautomatic Glock handgun in his sweater pocket.

Schleicher claimed the guns were hers and she had a valid permit, however, it was discovered her permit expired in 2017. Police found that Willis did not have a gun permit and that he is a felon prohibited from owning a firearm.

The two were arrested and Willis allegedly made several threats to officers, including stating he will shoot them once he is released from custody, Rivera said.

East Chicago police said both Willis and Schleicher are facing charges including possessing a gun with no permit, intimidation and disorderly conduct. Willis is also charged with being felon in possession of a handgun, according to police.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms and Tobacco Task Force Investigator Phillip Fabian.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

