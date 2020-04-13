You are the owner of this article.
Dyer approves police salary increase
Dyer approves police salary increase

 John J. Watkins

DYER — Effective July 1, Dyer police officers will be paid more. 

During a meeting Thursday, Town Council members unanimously approved an amended version of the town's salary ordinance, doling out a $4,263.22 raise to first class patrolmen, corporals, sergeants, commanders, the assistant police chief and police chief. 

First class patrolman special and probationary officers — recently hired officers who spend a year field training — did not receive a raise, documents show. 

The effort to secure raises for the officers began in late 2019, said Council Vice President Alan Brooks, who also serves as the Police Commission liaison. 

"We had several meetings with the chief and with the town manager," Brooks said. "Basically, the entire Council was on board, so we were able to get it done."

Brooks said the goal of the increase was to get Dyer police salaries in line with surrounding departments. 

"We've had a couple issues over the last few years of losing officers, especially veteran officers, good officers to higher-paying departments around us," Brooks said. "When we hire somebody, and we pay out the money to train them, send them to the academy and then bring them back for field training, I think the cost is about at least $15,000." 

Last year, the Dyer Police Department had one officer leave, according to Brooks. So far, one officer has left the department this year, he added. 

"We don't want to lose any more officers," Brooks said. 

Beginning July 1, the police chief salary will be $96,979.22; the assistant police chief will be $86,256.82; commander will be $79,735.50; police sergeant will be $73,567.52; police corporal will be $68,382.60; and first class patrolmen will be $64,179.44, documents show. 

Probationary officers will still earn $51,079.34 and first class patrolmen special will earn $69,044.82. 

Council President Mary Tanis said increasing the salaries was a "group effort," adding the Town Council worked with the Dyer Lodge 169 Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), town manager and Dyer Police Chief David Hein. 

Currently, the department has 30 full-time officers, according to the town's website.

"This all started last year when we started noticing that we were losing officers, and the reason was because we weren't paying them as much as they wanted or needed," Tanis said. 

In an email to council members and Dyer Town Manager Tom DeGiulio, various surveys showed that the department was losing officers to area departments with higher pay and 12-hour shifts. 

After looking into transitioning to 12-hour shifts, Hein said officers would work 104 more hours annually, without the department "truly giving any sort of raise" leaving Dyer behind other area agencies. 

However, officials added $1,258 to the initial figure, "which would truly be a 'raise,'" Hein said in the email. 

"We set the bar high at Dyer PD, and it is not easy being a Dyer police officer," Hein added. 

The 12-hour shift change will take effect July 1. 

