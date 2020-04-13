Dyer approves police salary increase

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DYER — Effective July 1, Dyer police officers will be paid more.

During a meeting Thursday, Town Council members unanimously approved an amended version of the town's salary ordinance, doling out a $4,263.22 raise to first class patrolmen, corporals, sergeants, commanders, the assistant police chief and police chief.

First class patrolman special and probationary officers — recently hired officers who spend a year field training — did not receive a raise, documents show.

The effort to secure raises for the officers began in late 2019, said Council Vice President Alan Brooks, who also serves as the Police Commission liaison.

"We had several meetings with the chief and with the town manager," Brooks said. "Basically, the entire Council was on board, so we were able to get it done."

Brooks said the goal of the increase was to get Dyer police salaries in line with surrounding departments.