Dyer cops save bleeding teen robbery suspect, police say

A teen suspected of robbing a Dyer business Friday morning is recovering in a Chicago hospital after slicing his leg open during the robbery attempt only to be saved by officers pursuing him, police said.

According to the Dyer Police Department, officers responded to a burglar alarm at 12:50 a.m. Friday from a business in the 800 block of Joliet Street.

Officers saw a shattered window and drops of blood at the scene.

With the aid of Dyer K-9 Rocco, officers began tracking the suspect for several blocks, locating a large amount of blood along the way, police said.

The suspect, a 16-year old boy, was caught at the intersection of Fairview Drive and Georgia Avenue and had suffered a large laceration to his leg with excessive bleeding, according to police.

Officers applied a tourniquet before the teen was transported to a local hospital and then airlifted to a Chicago hospital.

“If the officers had not worked so diligently in locating the juvenile and rendering medical attention, the situation may have had a different outcome. They did a great job,” Dyer Police Chief David Hein said.

Charges against the teen will be forwarded to the Lake County prosecutor’s office.

