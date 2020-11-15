 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dyer fire station on schedule for winter completion
urgent

Dyer fire station on schedule for winter completion

{{featured_button_text}}

DYER — On schedule and on budget — that's the status of the town's new fire station. 

Town Manager Tom DeGiulio told The Times the town is hoping the project will be substantially complete by mid-December. 

"That's the building itself," he said. "We've got equipment to bring in and do everything else, so I'm still shooting towards the holidays, the end of the year."

DeGiulio said the fire, police and parks departments will likely move into the 10,500-square-foot facility late December or early January. The building has office and storage space for each department, and a day room according to previous Times reports

The new fire station along 213th Street, near Briar Ridge Country Club, will replace the current Dyer Fire Station No. 2 at 820 213th St.

Contractors anticipated to finish installing exterior windows and doors, as well as a garage door on the building on Friday, according to a three-week schedule provided to the town. 

On Wednesday, the Dyer Redevelopment Commission, which consists of the Town Council, approved two change orders for the project, totaling $16,243.68.

The change orders include adding a lower banner arm to light poles at the fire station, as well as enhanced drainage, interior column wraps, a new vestibule floor finish and soil replacement. 

"I was very pleased at the small amount of bad soil that we found out there, given that area was unprepared," DeGiulio said during the meeting. 

Though the project has had change orders due to bad soils, among other changes, the project remains within its budget of $3.1 million. The project is funded through Redevelopment Commission bonds from 2015 totaling $1.77 million, as well as a tax increment financing (TIF) allocation at $1.4 million, DeGiulio has said previously.

During the meeting, Redevelopment Commission and Town Council President Mary Tanis asked if the town had plans for a grand opening or dedication. 

DeGiulio said the town will wait until the building is finished and the departments are moved in before deciding. 

Also Wednesday, the Redevelopment Commission approved a contract with Geocon for soil engineering for the new concession stand in Central Park. The soil testing is not to exceed $8,500. 

DeGiulio later told The Times preliminary work is currently being done for the concession stand, and residents likely will see progress over the next several weeks. 

The concession stand is expected to be complete by spring/early summer 2021, he said. 

The town also is have new softball fields in the park ready for games by fall 2021, DeGiulio has said previously. 

Gallery: Popular events canceled or postponed this year

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Strong winds threaten the Midwest to the Northeast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts