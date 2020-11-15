Dyer fire station on schedule for winter completion

The change orders include adding a lower banner arm to light poles at the fire station, as well as enhanced drainage, interior column wraps, a new vestibule floor finish and soil replacement.

"I was very pleased at the small amount of bad soil that we found out there, given that area was unprepared," DeGiulio said during the meeting.

Though the project has had change orders due to bad soils, among other changes, the project remains within its budget of $3.1 million. The project is funded through Redevelopment Commission bonds from 2015 totaling $1.77 million, as well as a tax increment financing (TIF) allocation at $1.4 million, DeGiulio has said previously.

During the meeting, Redevelopment Commission and Town Council President Mary Tanis asked if the town had plans for a grand opening or dedication.

DeGiulio said the town will wait until the building is finished and the departments are moved in before deciding.

Also Wednesday, the Redevelopment Commission approved a contract with Geocon for soil engineering for the new concession stand in Central Park. The soil testing is not to exceed $8,500.