While on a Christmas shopping trip a Dyer man found himself jumping into action to apprehend a thief, getting six stitches from busting through a car window in the process.
Now, he's been deemed Northwest Indiana's “Batman,” by co-workers and friends following his crime bust at the T.J. Maxx in Schererville.
“The highlight of my year was the applause I got when I walked back into T.J. Maxx,” Eric Cordell said. “It meant a lot. Then I realized I cut myself when trying to pull the bag out of the car.”
On Dec. 4, Cordell, 36, of Dyer, was on his way to get a haircut and was stopped by a train in Schererville when a thought popped into his head about getting some Christmas shopping done.
After paying for some gift cards at the T.J. Maxx, Cordell saw a woman in distress by the cash registers.
“At first I thought someone snatched her purse,” Cordell said. “It all happened kind of right on time. As I was walking out of the store, the woman was saying, 'He stole! He stole!'”
Cordell followed the man through the parking lot as he quickly made his way to a vehicle where a driver waited for him.
“I smashed the car window and tried to grab the bag. I don't think any one of them expected to be pursued,” Cordell said. “They looked pretty scared.”
“I was asking for the bag and they were saying, 'Here, here, take it!' as I hung on to the side of the car,” he said. “They were definitely more scared of me than I was of them.”
Meanwhile, a woman in a car blocked the men from driving away, Cordell said. It was just enough time for them to get the license plate number of the car before it drove away.
When he walked back inside, Cordell received a round of applause for his heroic efforts as he returned the bag. He then learned the woman was a loss prevention agent at the store who saw the man leave the store with merchandise without paying. He also realized his hand was cut open, prompting a visit to the hospital shortly after.
“And that's what happened,” Cordell said. “Since then it kind of ballooned into a big thing.”
Cordell posted a photo of his hand with fresh stitches from the incident on Facebook. Next thing he knew, he was being referred to as a vigilante hero.
“Now at work they call me Batman,” Cordell laughed. “I'm enjoying my five minutes of fame, but honestly I was just doing the right thing. I didn't think it was that big of a deal.”
While Cordell never ended up getting that haircut, he ended the night by taking his 6-year-old son, who Cordell said was impressed by his actions, to the movies.
“If I had the chance to do it again, I'd do it 100 times over,” Cordell said.
In the recovered bag were three coats that were worth about $235, Schererville Cmdr. Jeff Cook said.
Cook said the driver of the car has been identified by police. Charges against the man for assisting a criminal have been forwarded to Lake County prosecutors and are currently pending, Cook said.
Along with six stitches, the Dyer father of three is left with memories of a day he certainly won't forget, and hopefully neither will the shoplifter.
“Thanks for making me feel like Batman,” Cordell said. “People shouldn't be stealing like that, especially this time of year.”