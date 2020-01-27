Dyer man making progress every day after head-on crash on U.S. 30, wife says

Julie said Miguel, who remembers every detail of the crash, would relive it over and over, causing him to hold his breath in fear.

While he is still on breathing support, Julie said his doctors are talking about taking him off after his surgery on Wednesday, which is hopefully the last one for a while, she added.

"There's still injuries in his back ... and he might not need a surgery for that," Julie said. "The doctors even told us in the long run ... that he will most likely develop early arthritis in his right knee, the one that was pretty shattered. He may need another knee replacement in the future."

However, the goal, for now, is to get through this surgery so Miguel can begin to stand and walk again.

Being able to strengthen his legs also will determine when his sons, Liam, 6 months, and Angelo, who turns 2 years old in March, will get to see their dad.

Since the crash, they've only been able to video chat with him because he is still recovering.

While there is still a long road ahead, Julie said Miguel might be able to come home in a few weeks, which will be a transition for him.