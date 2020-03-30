Dyer moves forward with police raises, shift change

The boost is also intended to remind younger officers "of the importance of remaining loyal to Dyer Police Department, with a goal of achieving that higher wage in the future."

The proposed raise would boost salaries by $4,263.22 for each rank, minus probationary officer and 1st Class Special.

"We set the bar high at Dyer PD, and it is not easy being a Dyer police officer," Police Chief David Hein said in an email to town officials.

Hein said the department expects a lot of its officers, including keeping up with community policing efforts and tracking down criminals who try to evade the law.

By offering competitive pay, the department will be able to retain its force, while recruiting new officers, Hein added.

"If we become a training ground, the community will slowly lose the connection they have with the police force," he said in the email.

Councilman Eric Schultz said he believes giving the officers raises is the "right thing to do."

“Each year, our police department gives back money into the general fund, so there is money to accomplish this," Schultz said.