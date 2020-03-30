Dyer moves forward with police raises, shift change

DYER — To help keep the town competitive and retain officers, Dyer officials are moving forward with raises for police officers and switching from 8-hour shifts to 12-hour shifts.
Last week, Town Council members unanimously approved amending the town's current salary ordinance to reflect the change, which would take affect July 1.
Discussions about raises began in December, when Dyer Lodge 169 Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) President Shane Hedron asked Police Commission members to support efforts to raise wages.
The request came after Hedron polled FOP members in October 2019, asking them what they thought would help retain officers. The No. 1 answer? Wage increases.
"Our officers are prideful in maintaining a high level of service to this community and need to feel this town is prideful in them for that service," Hedron wrote in a letter to commissioners.
In the letter, Hedron said Dyer police officers are, "highly trained and experienced, leading them to be heavily recruited by other departments."
"Our officers take that training and experience, provided to them by Dyer Police Department, to work elsewhere in exchange for higher wages," Hedron wrote. "An eye-catching boost of wage for officers, who possess that training and experience, will ensure the recruitment of those officers by other departments is not successful."
The boost is also intended to remind younger officers "of the importance of remaining loyal to Dyer Police Department, with a goal of achieving that higher wage in the future."
The proposed raise would boost salaries by $4,263.22 for each rank, minus probationary officer and 1st Class Special.
"We set the bar high at Dyer PD, and it is not easy being a Dyer police officer," Police Chief David Hein said in an email to town officials.
Hein said the department expects a lot of its officers, including keeping up with community policing efforts and tracking down criminals who try to evade the law.
By offering competitive pay, the department will be able to retain its force, while recruiting new officers, Hein added.
"If we become a training ground, the community will slowly lose the connection they have with the police force," he said in the email.
Councilman Eric Schultz said he believes giving the officers raises is the "right thing to do."
“Each year, our police department gives back money into the general fund, so there is money to accomplish this," Schultz said.
"The amount of money that we lose every time we spend money to train an officer and then that officer later leaves to another community that pays more money, that’s money that we’re eating and then we have to start the process over again. I’d like to stop that cycle and pay our officers what they’re due.”
Councilman Steve Kramer, who is the former Police Commission liaison, said the raise is well-deserved and the money will, "go a long way to help keep and retain our highly trained individuals who are on the police department."
The council is expected to review an amended salary ordinance during its next meeting.
