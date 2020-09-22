Dyer police welcome K-9 Odin to its ranks

DYER — In a couple of weeks, K-9 Odin is set to hit the streets with the Dyer Police Department.
The four-legged officer is a bittersweet addition for the department, as his arrival comes nearly a year after Dyer K-9 Igar died from an aggressive form of cancer in November 2019.
Dyer police Cpl. J.D. Sickles, who was K-9 Igar’s handler, is now in training with K-9 Odin, a 1 1/2-year-old German shepherd. The duo are expected to graduate Oct. 2.
Ten years ago, Sickles was training at Vohne Liche Kennels with K-9 Igar. Now, he’s back at Vohne Liche with K-9 Odin, who also is a dual-purpose K-9, meaning he can track, conduct searches and detect narcotics.
“It's different. I'm learning a lot more this time. It's hard because they tell you, 'Do not compare your new dog to your old dog.' It's really hard because Igar was so good," Sickles said.
"Odin is so good, too. Odin is going to make me a better K-9 handler, definitely. Igar was awesome from day one, where I got Odin at a year-and-a-half old, and he's what's considered a green dog, which has minimal training.”
Though K-9 Odin had minimal training initially, Sickles said he is learning the ropes quickly.
"Every day seeing him get more obedient and more in tune with me and listening to what I'm telling him — it's pretty awesome,” he said.
Sickles said getting the chance to become a K-9 handler after Igar’s death is “a dream come true again.”
“I felt terrible when I retired him (K-9 Igar), and then I felt even worse when he passed. Now, getting a chance to do it again, I think honestly it's like a blessing," said Sickles, who added he thought he would be a one-time K-9 handler until receiving the opportunity to become a handler again.
Dyer Police Chief David Hein said K-9 Odin, who will be on day patrol, was purchased for $15,000 through money the department received from fundraisers for its K-9 program over the last year and a half.
K-9 Odin will be the third active K-9 on the Dyer police force, joining K-9 Kolt, who patrols schools with a school resource officer and does explosives detection, and K-9 Rocco, who works the midnight patrol shift.
"It's a great addition to our department, especially that we were able to add the third one because with the one being on midnights, half of the department never really got the luxury of working with a K-9, since they were on the opposite shift,” Hein said.
For now, Hein said the department is content with three dogs, adding switching from eight-hour to 12-hour shifts created the perfect transition to add K-9 Odin to the team.
“I think it's a great number for us and a great mix. Our dogs, on top of being working dogs — I think one of the most important tasks that they fulfill in town here is the social interaction with the community. They almost become superstars,” Hein said.
