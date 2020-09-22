Dyer police welcome K-9 Odin to its ranks

"Every day seeing him get more obedient and more in tune with me and listening to what I'm telling him — it's pretty awesome,” he said.

Sickles said getting the chance to become a K-9 handler after Igar’s death is “a dream come true again.”

“I felt terrible when I retired him (K-9 Igar), and then I felt even worse when he passed. Now, getting a chance to do it again, I think honestly it's like a blessing," said Sickles, who added he thought he would be a one-time K-9 handler until receiving the opportunity to become a handler again.

Dyer Police Chief David Hein said K-9 Odin, who will be on day patrol, was purchased for $15,000 through money the department received from fundraisers for its K-9 program over the last year and a half.

K-9 Odin will be the third active K-9 on the Dyer police force, joining K-9 Kolt, who patrols schools with a school resource officer and does explosives detection, and K-9 Rocco, who works the midnight patrol shift.

"It's a great addition to our department, especially that we were able to add the third one because with the one being on midnights, half of the department never really got the luxury of working with a K-9, since they were on the opposite shift,” Hein said.