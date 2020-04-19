Dyer renews town manager contract

However, after a few weeks it was decided DeGiulio would be kept on as a permanent replacement, the memo states.

"Over the past almost four years, I think it is safe to say that we have accomplished a lot and are moving towards getting even more done," DeGiulio said in the memo. "We have a long-range capital financing plan in place. The various boards and council are thinking beyond the horizon on long-term plans, and we have structured ways to pay for them."

DeGiulio told The Times he received a 3% raise in 2018 — the last and only time he saw an increase to his hourly wages, he added.

The agreement is in place through Dec. 31, 2022 and requires the town review DeGiulio's hourly base rates in 2021.

Ultimately, the council approved the contract 4-1, with Councilman Steve Kramer voting no.

"I didn't think we should be paying that much money for a part-time manager," Kramer said. "The other main reason was I thought it was very, very bad timing, considering everything going on in the world."