Dyer renews town manager contract

DYER — Since the beginning of the year, Town Manager Tom DeGiulio has worked with council members to renew his contract.
At its April meeting, the Town Council approved a revised contract for DeGiulio, which includes increased rates.
The contract is retroactive to Jan. 1, and includes a 21% increase to his office rate, a 23% increase to his meeting rate and a 34% increase to his home rate.
DeGuilio is considered a professional consultant and paid by a 1099, rather than a W-2.
Effective April 9, he will be paid $55 per hour for work at home, $75 per hour for daily work at the town and $95 per hour for attending meetings outside of normal business hours (after 6 p.m.), according to the contract.
Previously, he was paid $41.20 per hour for work at home, $61.80 per hour for daily work at the town and $77.25 per hour for attending meetings outside of normal business hours (after 6 p.m.).
DeGiulio served as Munster's town manager for 30 years, and was hired as Dyer's interim Town Manager in 2016 after former Town Manager Rick Eberly retired.
The initial agreement was supposed to last anywhere from three months to a year while officials searched for a new town manager, DeGiulio told council members in a March memo.
However, after a few weeks it was decided DeGiulio would be kept on as a permanent replacement, the memo states.
"Over the past almost four years, I think it is safe to say that we have accomplished a lot and are moving towards getting even more done," DeGiulio said in the memo. "We have a long-range capital financing plan in place. The various boards and council are thinking beyond the horizon on long-term plans, and we have structured ways to pay for them."
DeGiulio told The Times he received a 3% raise in 2018 — the last and only time he saw an increase to his hourly wages, he added.
The agreement is in place through Dec. 31, 2022 and requires the town review DeGiulio's hourly base rates in 2021.
Ultimately, the council approved the contract 4-1, with Councilman Steve Kramer voting no.
"I didn't think we should be paying that much money for a part-time manager," Kramer said. "The other main reason was I thought it was very, very bad timing, considering everything going on in the world."
Kramer added DeGiulio is good at the economics, budgets and bond issues that come with the job, but "could do better" at addressing Town Council issues. He declined to comment on specific instances.
