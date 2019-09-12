DYER — A street improvement project was put to a stop when officials saw freshly paved lanes had formed a bumpy, “wash board” consistency.
Work on Hart Street will not be continued until the mystery of what caused the uneven paving is solved. The town will not accept the inconsistent paving as is, Town Manager Tom DeGiulio said.
Motorists south of U.S. 30 on Hart Street may have noticed bumpy, uneven pavement on the southbound lanes, while the northbound lanes are smooth, town officials said.
The project, which included renovating both Hart Street and Sheffield Avenue, began after May 27 and the paving portion of the project began in mid-August.
The $1.3 million project is being funded by a 50% grant from the Indiana Department of Transportation's Community Crossing matching grant. The first steps of the project were to repair storm drainage inlets and do curb replacements. In addition, sidewalks in the area were repaired and replaced.
The paving stretch of the project included milling the 1.5-inch surface, making base repairs and installing fabric.
The bumps could have resulted from a number of things, including bad asphalt mix, bad application during the overlay process or a problem with the fabric applied before the overlay, DeGiulio said.
“When we get that information they will have to give us a solution,” DeGiulio said. “I can't speculate what the problem is until we review everything. I hope we see something this week.”