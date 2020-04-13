Dyer suspends late business license fees during COVID-19 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DYER — Dyer business owners will no longer have have to worry about a $300 fee for registering or renewing their business license after March 31.

During its Thursday meeting, Dyer Town Council members unanimously agreed to suspend the late fee for business licenses until the end of the year.

Councilman Robert Starkey said the suspension was a goodwill gesture to rally behind Dyer businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This was our way of saying whatever red tape that government typically has in front of you, this is what we can do for you," Stakey said. "We can remove that late fee so that's not something you have to worry about."

Starkey added the Council recognizes that the business community in Dyer is primarily made of smaller businesses, which the town needs and wants to keep.

"We recognize that Dyer doesn't have the big box stores that Schererville or Highland has, that St. John is getting now and will get more of in the future," Starkey said. "We really have that small mom-and-pop-centric business community here. That was just our way of saying, 'We're in it with you.'"

Starkey added the Council also worked with St. John-Dyer Chamber of Commerce for the initiative.