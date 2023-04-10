MICHIGAN CITY - People gathered to celebrate their Polish heritage in Michigan City recently with handshakes, hugs, spirited conversation and shots of blackberry brandy.

There was also beer, polish food and a polka band drawing people to the dance floor at the St. Joseph’s Young Men’s Society at 2001 Franklin St.

Not many communities in Northwest Indiana celebrate Dyngus Day, a centuries old holiday rooted in Poland to celebrate the end of Lent following Easter.

Carrie Steinhiser and five of her friends kicked off their celebration by driving to the Crumstown Conservation Club in North Liberty and then the Polish Falcons Club in South Bend before returning for the festivities in Michigan City.

“Super packed. Lots of people dancing and eating the Polish food. It was awesome,” she said.

Don Przybylinski recalled how his grandmother came here from Poland and taught herself how to read, write and speak English.

Przybylinski said he and his six siblings were taught how to dance to polka music by their mother during polka songs performed on the Lawrence Welk television show a half century ago.

He and his wife, Jinny, danced to a few songs while the band played from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“We all love Dyngus Day,” he said.

Patrick Nevorski said he’s attended the holiday festivities at the club annually for close to 40 years.

The camaraderie is what he especially enjoys.

“You got to have the brotherhood in the community. If you don’t have that, you don’t have nothing to me,” he said.

Nevorski took part in the polish tradition of having shots of blackberry brandy with friends such as Mark Yagelski.

Yagelski said Dyngus Day is also a way of celebrating the beginning of spring especially when the weather is nice.

“We have a lot of fun with it,” he said.

Rob Pahs said he never misses a Dyngus Day celebration at the club.

“Whether you’re polish or not, everybody comes down. It’s just good. Good people. Good times,” he said.

The serving of drinks and live music were in the packed basement of the club founded over a century ago. Polish dishes like pierogis, sausage, sauerkraut and kluski noodles prepared in the full kitchen were served upstairs.

Jacob Gutowski, president of the club this year, said carry out meals were also ordered.

“Just a good time and a lot of people hanging out drinking,” he said.

Jonny Fletcher of Valparaiso said he grew up in Michigan City and has come back here to celebrate the holiday annually for about the past 10 years.

“We always have a good time. It’s just a good atmosphere,” he said.

“Every year, this is the place to be in Michigan City,” said Jeff Yackus,a past president and current treasurer of the club.

He said traditional hit polka songs like “Roll Out The Barrel” and “Who Stole The Kiszka” are always among the crowd favorites.

“You’ll get people out here dancing all night,” Yackus said.

Dyngus Day is also celebrated annually in La Porte where buses are provided by tavern owners for people to ride to each of the bars taking part in the celebration.

There were 11 bars on this year’s bus route, which ran from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

