Lent is over.

No more giving anything up. No more fish fries at churches or Knights of Columbus halls. No more meat-free Fridays.

Polish-Americans will mark the end of Lent with Dyngus Day on Monday. Polish-American Catholics celebrate the holiday the day after Easter with rich foods and free-flowing beer.

It's a big event in South Bend, where many politicians run around town to make appearances. It's also often observed at Polish restaurants in the Region, such as Cavalier Inn in Hammond, and widely celebrated in Michigan City and LaPorte, which has a popular bar crawl every year.

The St. Joseph's Young Men's Society at 2001 Franklin St. in Michigan City will celebrate the "Best Monday of the Year" from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday. The Polish-Catholic social club, which dates to 1906, will have live polka music. The Eddie Wojcik Tribune Band will play some of his popular old-country polkas.

It will also have $2 shots and $15 dinners with Polish sausage, sauerkraut, kluski noodles, pierogi, green beans, and bread and butter. It will offer Polish dinners until they run out.

Dyngus Day in LaPorte will celebrate its 36th year. Buses will shuttle revelers between bars, where barhoppers can pick up commemorative buttons.

Participating bars include Casey's Lanes at 810 Colfax Ave., Monty's at 1004 Lincolnway, Dick's Bar at 912 Lincolnway, Burger Bar at 821 E. Lincolnway, PRCU Club Rooms at 620 Bach St., JJ's at 332 Park St., PNA Club Rooms at 306 Park St., Hilltop at 502 Pulaski St., Mickey's at 501 Tipton St., Thirsty's at 201 Washington St., and Ringers at 311 Washington St.

They will all offer Polish cuisine, including kluski noodles, Polish sausage, kraut, kielbasa, cabbage rolls and brats.