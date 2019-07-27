MICHIGAN CITY — While the weather is perfect for a swim, beach goers at a Michigan City beach were told to stay out of the water.
At about 12:30 p.m. Saturday the Washington Park lifeguards announced a sudden E.coli risk on their Facebook page. They stated, “Everyone must stay out of the water!”
Washington Park and Beach, a popular recreational hub with two miles of lakeshore, is monitored closely for swimming conditions, according to the Michigan City Parks and Recreation Department.
From Memorial Day to Labor Day, Lake Michigan is tested for bacteria levels every day at Washington Park Beach, the department website said.
The Times' attempts to reach a Michigan City Parks and Recreation Department staff member were not successful.