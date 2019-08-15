GARY —Registration has begun for the Back-to-School Three-on-Three Basketball Tournament sponsored by State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary.
The tournament begins at 8:30 a.m. and finishes by 4 p.m. during the Back-to-School Jamboree Sept. 14 on he Indiana University Northwest campus.
“The tournament is one of the best 3-on-3 competitions in the Region,” Smith said.
He recommends pre-registration so teams are guaranteed a slot for the tournament.
The tournament features numerous divisions, based on age and gender. The $30 team pre-registration fee covers the cost of trophies and other prizes. Smith urged early registration, because on-site registration will be $45.
Each 3-on-3 player will receive a free T-shirt, free lunch and a backpack with school supplies. Winning teams in each category will receive a trophy. The tournament is in Savannah Hall gymnasium.
There will be other events for students of all ages. For younger children, the jamboree features finger painting, a drawing contest, and face painting. For the older ones, there will be a Double Dutch jump rope contest, a video game tournament, and a dance contest. A DJ will provide music for dancing from noon-4 p.m. There's also a film festival from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Area agencies will have exhibit booths and distribute information about what those organizations offer students. Booths are available for rental to groups that offer youth services or have products to sell
Contact Smith at 219-887-2046 for more information.
The Jamboree is sponsored by Smith; the African-American Achievers Youth Corps, Inc.; the I.U. Dons, Inc.; Indiana University Northwest; Haywood & Flemings Associates Insurance Agency; the Gary Crusader; the 411 News; Geminus Corporation; Fresh County Market; Familia Dental; Literacy Foundation, Lil Lou’s Beauty and Barber College, ArcelorMittal, BP Amoco, Majestic Star Hotel and Casino, and U.S. Steel.
Applications are also available at Beautiful Things store at 3570 Village Court in Gary.