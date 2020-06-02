Early returns show Indiana House incumbents maintain party favor

Incumbents in three Indiana House districts appear to have a hold on their party nominations, according to early election returns from Lake and Porter counties.
District 1
State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond, said it feels "really good" to see early numbers indicating she will be reelected to the position, which she has held for one term.
"I'm happy. I'm honored and extremely humbled," Jackson said, adding the best endorsement she has received is from the people of the 1st District, which encompasses parts of Hammond and Whiting.
In the upcoming session, Jackson said she would like to focus on emissions testing in Lake and Porter counties; equal pay for women in Indiana; train crossings throughout the state; and expanding House Enrolled Act 1265, which requires drinking water equipment at every public and private school in Indiana be tested at least once for lead contamination, with Lake County schools subject to regular, ongoing tests.
Jackson has said she wants to see the testing expanded to nursery schools, preschools and ministry schools.
If Jackson cinches the Democratic nomination, she won't face a Republican opponent come November.
District 3
State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary, told The Times Tuesday evening she looks forward to heading back to Indianapolis to address a plethora of issues after early results showed she was in the lead.
Hatcher was elected to the position in 2018, and represents those in parts of Gary, Hobart, Lake Station and New Chicago.
In the upcoming session, Hatcher said she wants to focus on court and criminal code issues, as well as addressing the medical care and insurance crisis.
If Hatcher clinches the Democratic nomination, she won't face a Republican opponent come November.
District 4
State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, has been in office for 14 years, and said he believes experienced leadership is needed in Indianapolis for the upcoming General Assembly.
Soliday said in the near future, legislators will have to grapple with the trickle down of the coronavirus pandemic, among other concerns including energy and infrastructure policy issues.
If he is does cinch the Republican nomination, early polling results indicate he may face Democrat Deb Porter in November.
The Valparaiso councilwoman said she's looking forward to potentially serving the Fourth District.
Porter added one of the reasons she is running is because the district needs a representative who will "actively bring the concerns and the needs of the people of the Fourth District to Indianapolis."
Public education would be her first priority.
If elected, Porter said she would institute weekly chats with her constituents.
District 12
Early polling numbers show Mike Andrade leading for the Democratic nomination for the 12th House District, which includes Munster, Hammond's south side, Highland and Griffith.
Andrade could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday evening, but has previously said addressing teacher pay is one of his main priorities, as well as additional protections for small businesses.
The small business owner also has said he would seek financial stability for unions and work on reestablishing a prevailing wage in Indiana.
If Andrade wins the Democratic nomination, he will face Republican Tom Wichlinski in the general election. Wichlinski was unopposed in the primary.
