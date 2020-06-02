Early returns show Indiana House incumbents maintain party favor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Incumbents in three Indiana House districts appear to have a hold on their party nominations, according to early election returns from Lake and Porter counties.

District 1

State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond, said it feels "really good" to see early numbers indicating she will be reelected to the position, which she has held for one term.

"I'm happy. I'm honored and extremely humbled," Jackson said, adding the best endorsement she has received is from the people of the 1st District, which encompasses parts of Hammond and Whiting.

In the upcoming session, Jackson said she would like to focus on emissions testing in Lake and Porter counties; equal pay for women in Indiana; train crossings throughout the state; and expanding House Enrolled Act 1265, which requires drinking water equipment at every public and private school in Indiana be tested at least once for lead contamination, with Lake County schools subject to regular, ongoing tests.

Jackson has said she wants to see the testing expanded to nursery schools, preschools and ministry schools.