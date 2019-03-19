CROWN POINT — The Lake County Board of Elections on Tuesday approved 11 early voting sites for the May 7 primaries, along with so-called “mega” polling places in areas that typically see a high volume of voters on election day.
Early voting sites remain unchanged from those used in the November general election. They will be open from April 9 through May 6, the Monday before election day.
The early voting sites are: East Chicago County Courthouse, 3711 Main St.; Gary Genesis Center, 1 Genesis Center Plaza; Hammond County Courthouse, 232 Russell St.; St. John Assessor’s Office, 9155 Wicker Ave.; Winfield Town Hall, 10645 Randolph St.; Munster Town Hall, 1005 Ridge Road; Wicker Memorial Park, 8554 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland; Lowell Town Hall, 501 E. Main St.; Hobart Police Community Center, 705 E. 4th St.; Schererville Town Hall, 10 E. Joliet St.; and the Lake County Board of Elections office, 2293 N. Main St., Room A-205, Crown Point.
At the elections board office, early voting will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Extended hours will be offered on Thursdays, with voting open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Early voters can also go to the elections board office on two Saturdays — April 27 and May 4 — from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
At all other sites, early voting runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Extended hours will be available on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday voting at the satellite locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 27 and May 4. On the final day of early voting, polling places will be open from 9 a.m. to noon.
Also Tuesday, the elections board approved three “mega” polling sites where voters can cast a ballot if their normal polling place is located within five miles or in the same township as the combined site.
The mega polling sites for primary election day are: Lake County Fairgrounds, Crown Point; St. George Hellenic Orthodox Church, Schererville; and Lake Central School, St. John.