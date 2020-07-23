Early wrap possible on 109th work in Crown Point

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Infrastructure projects are moving along and nearing completion throughout the city.

During a Wednesday Board of Works meeting, city officials heard updates on the ongoing water systems improvement project, as well as work along 109th Avenue.

Motorists can expect 109th Avenue to be open by Labor Day. However, the road could reopen sooner, as the project is moving ahead of schedule.

"If we can continue to stay ahead of schedule, like we are right now, we should start putting pavement down the week of Aug. 4," said Matthew Eaton, project management supervisor at Butler, Fairman and Seufert, Inc.

"If Mother Nature cooperates with us, best case scenario, mid-August we should be able to open 109th back up. Worst case scenario, Labor Day."

Eaton said flatwork was completed Wednesday, with crews also working to install foundation for new pedestrian poles. Crews were expected to begin erosion control measures Thursday.

"(As) long as we don't get a lot of rain, we should be good," Eaton said.