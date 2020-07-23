Early wrap possible on 109th work in Crown Point

CROWN POINT — Infrastructure projects are moving along and nearing completion throughout the city.
During a Wednesday Board of Works meeting, city officials heard updates on the ongoing water systems improvement project, as well as work along 109th Avenue.
Motorists can expect 109th Avenue to be open by Labor Day. However, the road could reopen sooner, as the project is moving ahead of schedule.
"If we can continue to stay ahead of schedule, like we are right now, we should start putting pavement down the week of Aug. 4," said Matthew Eaton, project management supervisor at Butler, Fairman and Seufert, Inc.
"If Mother Nature cooperates with us, best case scenario, mid-August we should be able to open 109th back up. Worst case scenario, Labor Day."
Eaton said flatwork was completed Wednesday, with crews also working to install foundation for new pedestrian poles. Crews were expected to begin erosion control measures Thursday.
"(As) long as we don't get a lot of rain, we should be good," Eaton said.
The board approved three change orders for the Broadway portion of the transportation and safety improvement project along 109th Avenue, as well as dedicating a right-of-way on 109th Avenue to the public.
Crown Point Chief of Staff Greg Falkowski explained the three changes orders, which included:
- A $5,176.75 reduction for changing the Broadway portion of the project from three phases to one, which reduced the need for traffic management in the area.
- A $5,812.06 increase for concrete stabilization in the area, which increased from 4% to 5% due to soil quality in the area.
- A $1,995.30 increase to change light poles from 28 feet to 30 feet to ensure proper light disbursement.
Board members also heard an update on the city's water systems improvement project.
Phase one of the project, which included new water mains and service lines, elevated tank repairs, service line replacements and a new secondary tank at 96th Place, are complete with touch up work in progress, said Albert Stong, president of Commonwealth Engineers.
The second phase, which includes a new tank at Kaiser Park and service line replacements, is ongoing, Stong said.
Stong said the city's Army Corp. of Engineers interceptor project at 101st Street also is ongoing. The project is set to increase a portion of water line from the treatment plant along the dog park to the intersection of Indiana Avenue from a 36-inch pipe to a 48-inch pipe, to allow more flow to the plant and minimize overflows, Stong said previously.
"I'm happy to report that we are making some progress now on that project. They have been able to install the new, larger interceptor within the headworks, and they're working their way back from that structure," Stong said.
The project also was discussed during the July 8 Board of Works meeting after Gough, Inc., the contractor for the project, failed to install a dewatering system and then performed excavation, which resulted in groundwater entering into a manhole Gough lowered, as well as materials flowing into the city's headworks, Stong said during the July 8 meeting.
Stong said during Wednesday's meeting he is "cautiously optimistic" about the progress that has been made on the project.
The Board approved a partial payment application to Thieneman Construction in the amount of $373,731 with a retainage payment of $19,670 for water tank work; and one to Xylem Inc. for $127,071.01 with a retainage payment of $6,687.95 for bypass pumping for the 101st Street interceptor project.
The Board also approved three contract amendments for ongoing water projects.
Indiana
Lake County
LaPorte County
Gary
Merrillville
Beverly Shores
Hammond municipal buildings
WiseWay Market
Strack & Van Til
Walt's Food Center
Menard's
Meijer
Jewel-Osco
Horseshoe Casino
Illinois Secretary of State
Indianapolis
Starbucks
Walmart
Sam’s Club
Costco
Best Buy
Kohl's
Kroger
Dollar Tree
Target
CVS
Lowe's
Home Depot
PetSmart
Walgreens
Aldi
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!