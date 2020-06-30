East Chicago agrees to stop warrantless public housing searches

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — The East Chicago Housing Authority has agreed to stop warrantless searches of public housing apartments.

The city also will pay the Indiana branch of the American Civil Liberties Union $35,000 to compensate victims of past housing authority violations of their civil rights.

Gavin Rose, an attorney for the ACLU, filed papers Tuesday in U.S. District Court announcing an agreement ending more than four years of litigation over East Chicago’s aggressive evictions of tenants considered nuisances by the city.

"The consent decree is subject to court approval because the case is a class action, and members of the class will be afforded an opportunity comment on the consent decree before it is approved," Rose said, "but, when push comes to shove, ECHA is agreeing that it will no longer make warrantless, non-consensual entry into tenant apartments and that the court will retain jurisdiction to ensure compliance with the terms of the decree for two years."

Mayor Anthony Copeland said Tuesday afternoon, “The housing authority was being proactive trying to protect lawful tenants from lawless tenants. That’s hard to do, but I think this agreement has brought about some real good. We are now listening to tenants' concerns more, and we are treating them like homeowners."