East Chicago agrees to stop warrantless public housing searches

HAMMOND — The East Chicago Housing Authority has agreed to stop warrantless searches of public housing apartments.
The city also will pay the Indiana branch of the American Civil Liberties Union $35,000 to compensate victims of past housing authority violations of their civil rights.
Gavin Rose, an attorney for the ACLU, filed papers Tuesday in U.S. District Court announcing an agreement ending more than four years of litigation over East Chicago’s aggressive evictions of tenants considered nuisances by the city.
"The consent decree is subject to court approval because the case is a class action, and members of the class will be afforded an opportunity comment on the consent decree before it is approved," Rose said, "but, when push comes to shove, ECHA is agreeing that it will no longer make warrantless, non-consensual entry into tenant apartments and that the court will retain jurisdiction to ensure compliance with the terms of the decree for two years."
Mayor Anthony Copeland said Tuesday afternoon, “The housing authority was being proactive trying to protect lawful tenants from lawless tenants. That’s hard to do, but I think this agreement has brought about some real good. We are now listening to tenants' concerns more, and we are treating them like homeowners."
Public housing is a necessity in the city, which has struggled since the 1960s, when automation in the steel industry and migration to the suburbs began a decline that drained the city of half its population.
One third of the remaining 28,000 residents live below the poverty line and more than half live in rental properties. The city was spending $2 million annually in 2016 providing housing to more than 2,000 tenants in 806 units across East Chicago.
One was Mary Gutierrez, who lived in the James Hunter Senior Building, 3625 Pulaski St., and was the original plaintiff in the ACLU suit.
She complained she was the subject of frequent searches and inspections, including one in 2016 during which she was forced to stand outside her apartment while police officers and a canine searched it, with the door closed, for illicit drugs.
She said the officer told her that if she objected to the warrantless search, she would be arrested on the spot.
Her complaint became a class action suit on behalf of all city public housing tenants in late 2016.
It targeted the housing authority for forcing tenants to sign blanket consent forms giving city employees permission to inspect their apartments for illicit activity or public hygiene issues.
If the tenant refused to sign, they were warned they could face eviction.
The city and the ACLU announced Tuesday the housing authority will no longer make non-consensual entry into tenants' apartments or use drug-sniffing dogs without either an administrative warrant or in response to emergency circumstances.
Instead, the housing authority will attempt to obtain consent from the tenant for routine housekeeping inspections, insect exterminations, suspected lease violations and inspections for tenants on probation for housekeeping.
The ACLU is asking U.S. District Court Judge Joseph S. Van Bokkelen to hold a hearing to formalize the agreement into a consent decree that would permit the court to penalize the city for any future violations.
