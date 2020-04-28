You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
East Chicago announces new health director to oversee coronavirus efforts
topical alert urgent

East Chicago announces new health director to oversee coronavirus efforts

Diana Garcia Burns

Rebecca Paradiso de Sayu, account manager for software developer Forward Health Group, and Diana Garcia Burns, medical director for HealthLinc of East Chicago, look up data on a new digital population-health tool being used by the clinic in 2015.

 Giles Bruce, file, The Times

EAST CHICAGO — East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland has named a new director of the city's health department.

Nurse practitioner Diana Garcia-Burns will step into the role of health director at a time when local and state health officials are working daily to address the challenges brought by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Copeland shared the news of Garcia-Burns' appointment in an Ectv Indiana Facebook post on Monday.

"It couldn't have come at a better time," Copeland said in a Facebook video.

Garcia-Burns brings experience in public health, emergency preparedness, emergency medicine and federally qualified health center operation, according to the post.

Riding shotgun with NWI cops: On patrol with Valparaiso's Keith Perez

The new East Chicago director is returning a post she previously occupied for 13 years, according to the post. She has recently served for three years as director of the emergency department at St. Catherine Hospital and has a total 30 years of experience as a registered nurse.

The city will also bring on a new full-time nurse — an East Chicago resident with 20 years' experience in health care.

"I'm honored to be here today," Garcia-Burns said in the video. "I feel like it is my obligation to help the mayor and help our city of East Chicago get through this pandemic."

The addition comes on the heels of criticism the mayor may have delayed action to help reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Did mayor increase COVID-19 risk?

Copeland said in the video that he has been in pursuit of Garcia-Burns for the last two weeks. She will fill a vacancy that has been left open for more than a year, the mayor said.

"I was taking my time," Copeland said. "I wanted someone who could rise to the occasion, someone who could take control of the health department and give us the services that we need and that takes immense knowledge, that takes job and life experiences."

Garcia-Burns joins Dr. Gerrie Browning, staff and East Chicago Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Nichole Dooley, who was hired by the city also this month.

“I am very confident in the skills and administrative leadership Mrs. Burns brings to the department," Copeland said in the Facebook post. "She knows our city and lives in our community. She has been through the H1N1 crisis and is ready to hit the ground running."

Gallery: First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers

Gallery: First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts