East Chicago announces new health director to oversee coronavirus efforts

The addition comes on the heels of criticism the mayor may have delayed action to help reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Copeland said in the video that he has been in pursuit of Garcia-Burns for the last two weeks. She will fill a vacancy that has been left open for more than a year, the mayor said.

"I was taking my time," Copeland said. "I wanted someone who could rise to the occasion, someone who could take control of the health department and give us the services that we need and that takes immense knowledge, that takes job and life experiences."

Garcia-Burns joins Dr. Gerrie Browning, staff and East Chicago Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Nichole Dooley, who was hired by the city also this month.

“I am very confident in the skills and administrative leadership Mrs. Burns brings to the department," Copeland said in the Facebook post. "She knows our city and lives in our community. She has been through the H1N1 crisis and is ready to hit the ground running."

