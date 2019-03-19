EAST CHICAGO—A longstanding closure in East Chicago is set to improve water mains, sidewalks and roadway conditions.
Homerlee Avenue will be closed from 145th Street to Columbus Drive, a city news release said. The construction began Tuesday and will be completed by mid-October.
The reconstruction work will result in the installation of new water mains and a combination sewer, the re-lining of the existing combination sewer, new concrete curbs, new driveways, new sidewalks and new asphalt pavement.
While Homerlee Avenue will be closed to traffic; however, there will be limited access for residents. There will be no access to area driveways for two to three weeks while concrete is being placed, the news release said, and no parking signs will be posted.