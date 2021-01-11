East Chicago delays in-person return for students; staff push back against classroom teaching requirement

EAST CHICAGO — The School City of East Chicago will join other Lake County school districts in Gary and Merrillville delaying its anticipated return to in-person learning as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
School city Superintendent Dee-Etta Wright recommended Monday night that the district not return to in-person learning until at least mid-February.
"I'm recommending that we postpone traditional school until Feb. 16, which is four weeks," Wright said in a Monday school board meeting. "In the first board meeting in February, we will reevaluate the data, again, and we'll make a determination."
The school board voted unanimously in support of the superintendent's recommendations, which proved unpopular among staff who attended the Monday night meeting virtually.
Though students will stay at home to continue remote learning, the East Chicago administration's plan requires teachers to report to their classrooms to lead virtual instruction striking concern among educators as new COVID-19 cases are reported.
School board President Vanessa Hernandez-Orange said she was bombarded with emails ahead of the Monday night meeting.
“Myself and many, many of my coworkers are concerned about having to come into a building during a global pandemic and we just learned the new strain is here already in Indiana,” said Alexandrea Watkins, a library aid at Lincoln Elementary. “We don’t know how it’s going to affect people but we do know it’s affecting people. It really doesn’t make any sense to endanger any lives."
The concern comes on the heels of a contentious fall semester in the school city, which saw dozens of employees furloughed and multiple staff rallies pushing back against administrative plans to reopen schools.
“We’ve lost some good teachers because of the lack of respect and the way our administration mandates and doesn’t include teacher input in the decision process lately,” East Chicago Federation of Teachers President Helen Steinbach said Monday night.
Jewell Harris Jr., an attorney for the school city, said he and district administrators met with city health officials in the fall to review documentation and grant exemptions for employees proven to be at high risk for the virus. Harris said Monday he believes that process will continue for new requests or for individuals bringing new information to administration.
"Ultimately, all of us relied heavily on the recommendation of the health officer because in the end what we want to make sure of is that we're protecting everyone's health and safety — that individual who's high risk and everyone else who's around them," Harris said.
Despite the exemption for at-risk employees, some still questioned why they should be made to report to work among empty classrooms when they could effectively lead the same instruction from home.
"Some of us have small children. Some of us have grandchildren who we babysit. We cannot afford to infect our families," said Melissa Jung, a first grade teacher at McKinley Elementary. "Let us stay at home where it’s safe. If it’s not safe for our kids to come back, it’s not safe for us to come back."