East Chicago delays in-person return for students; staff push back against classroom teaching requirement

The concern comes on the heels of a contentious fall semester in the school city, which saw dozens of employees furloughed and multiple staff rallies pushing back against administrative plans to reopen schools.

“We’ve lost some good teachers because of the lack of respect and the way our administration mandates and doesn’t include teacher input in the decision process lately,” East Chicago Federation of Teachers President Helen Steinbach said Monday night.

Jewell Harris Jr., an attorney for the school city, said he and district administrators met with city health officials in the fall to review documentation and grant exemptions for employees proven to be at high risk for the virus. Harris said Monday he believes that process will continue for new requests or for individuals bringing new information to administration.

"Ultimately, all of us relied heavily on the recommendation of the health officer because in the end what we want to make sure of is that we're protecting everyone's health and safety — that individual who's high risk and everyone else who's around them," Harris said.

Despite the exemption for at-risk employees, some still questioned why they should be made to report to work among empty classrooms when they could effectively lead the same instruction from home.