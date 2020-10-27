East Chicago fire union passes vote of no confidence in chief

To date, six firefighters have tested positive, the union said.

In response, Serna said he removed the beds as a precaution to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

" We had beds that are spaced less than 4 feet apart. Removing them was a way to keep everyone safe and keep the virus from spreading among firefighters. It removes the temptation to take off the mask and lay down near someone else and possibly spread the virus," Serna told The Times.

Serna also said that because firefighters now work eight-hour shifts, there is no need for beds as there was when there were longer overnight shifts.

The union also said the rotating eight-hour schedule has decreased the number of firefighters to each shift and negatively affected their cognitive abilities due to sleep deprivation, compromising firefighters' operational performance.

Serna also has restructured the fire department's resources by removing a frontline engine company and closed Station 5, which the union says is "placing an unnecessary and dangerous burden of the Fire Department to meet the needs of the community."