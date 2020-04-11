East Chicago Health Officer strongly advises against Easter services; has power to ban

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

EAST CHICAGO — The city's health officer has decided not to ban traditional Easter church services, even though it's within his powers to do so.

On Saturday, East Chicago Health Officer Gerri Browning issued an open letter to residents concerning Easter Sunday. Though the holiday is traditionally marked with community gatherings and family dinners, gatherings increase the likelihood of spreading coronavirus and make it difficult to track those who may have been exposed, Browning said.

As health officer, Browning said he has the power to close places of worship and forbid public gatherings in East Chicago.

“I will stop short of invoking this authority and ordering the closure of churches, both public and private, even temporarily,” he said. “Instead, with the utmost sense of urgency, I highly recommend that all people and places of worship opt for virtual services and forgo traditional physical attendance.”

Gatherings should be limited to 10 people or fewer with attendees staying 6 feet apart, even if individuals are wearing facial coverings, officials instructed.

The letter also addressed the vulnerability of the East Chicago community to the spread of coronavirus.