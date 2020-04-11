East Chicago Health Officer strongly advises against Easter services; has power to ban

EAST CHICAGO — The city's health officer has decided not to ban traditional Easter church services, even though it's within his powers to do so.
On Saturday, East Chicago Health Officer Gerri Browning issued an open letter to residents concerning Easter Sunday. Though the holiday is traditionally marked with community gatherings and family dinners, gatherings increase the likelihood of spreading coronavirus and make it difficult to track those who may have been exposed, Browning said.
As health officer, Browning said he has the power to close places of worship and forbid public gatherings in East Chicago.
“I will stop short of invoking this authority and ordering the closure of churches, both public and private, even temporarily,” he said. “Instead, with the utmost sense of urgency, I highly recommend that all people and places of worship opt for virtual services and forgo traditional physical attendance.”
Gatherings should be limited to 10 people or fewer with attendees staying 6 feet apart, even if individuals are wearing facial coverings, officials instructed.
The letter also addressed the vulnerability of the East Chicago community to the spread of coronavirus.
“As health officer for the City of East Chicago, I feel obligated to address the rising numbers of African Americans who are dying from coronavirus infections,” Browning said. “Because of health disparities, a city like East Chicago is a likely target due to its large Latino and African American communities. These minority groups tend to suffer from obesity, hypertension, asthma and diabetes mellitus, among other chronic diseases, which make them more vulnerable and more likely to die of a coronavirus infection.’
In addition, there is a lack of coronavirus testing in the city, causing the true number of cases to be unknown.
“What we know is that Lake County appears to have the highest number of positive cases in the state, outside of Marion County,” Browning said. “Both having large minority populations. As we look forward to the pending Easter weekend, let us remain vigilant with all the recommendations that we have been following for weeks now. Practice hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene including wearing masks when out, continuing to abide by the state’s stay at home policy and, above all, practicing social distancing.”
The East Chicago Health Department’s data on coronavirus is updated daily and can be found at www.eastchicago.com/181/Health-Department.
Gallery: Feeding the Region's front-line COVID-19 fighters
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.