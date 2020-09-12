East Chicago man dead following Saturday afternoon shooting, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EAST CHICAGO — An East Chicago woman is in custody following a fatal shooting on Saturday.

Around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, East Chicago police responded to the 3500 block of Hemlock Street for a shooting after a woman told dispatchers she shot her boyfriend inside of an apartment, said East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera.

When officers arrived, they discovered an unresponsive Deshaun Wiley, 22, of East Chicago, with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Wiley was later pronounced dead by the Lake County coroner's office, Rivera said.

According to the Lake County coroner, Wiley was an organ donor.

East Chicago police are investigating Wiley's death as a homicide, Rivera said.

Rivera said a woman, who was a person of interest, was taken into custody and several handguns were recovered from the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was possibly a domestic-related and isolated incident.