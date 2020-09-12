 Skip to main content
East Chicago man dead following Saturday afternoon shooting, police say
East Chicago man dead following Saturday afternoon shooting, police say

STOCK Police - East Chicago
John J. Watkins, file, The Times

EAST CHICAGO — An East Chicago woman is in custody following a fatal shooting on Saturday.

Around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, East Chicago police responded to the 3500 block of Hemlock Street for a shooting after a woman told dispatchers she shot her boyfriend inside of an apartment, said East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera.

When officers arrived, they discovered an unresponsive Deshaun Wiley, 22, of East Chicago, with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Wiley was later pronounced dead by the Lake County coroner's office, Rivera said. 

According to the Lake County coroner, Wiley was an organ donor. 

East Chicago police are investigating Wiley's death as a homicide, Rivera said. 

Rivera said a woman, who was a person of interest, was taken into custody and several handguns were recovered from the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was possibly a domestic-related and isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released at a later date, Rivera said.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

