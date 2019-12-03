EAST CHICAGO — A water boil advisory has been issued until further notice after a water main line was compromised in East Chicago.
The advisory was announced around 6 p.m. Tuesday by the Lake County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency and will affect homes and businesses near Indianapolis Boulevard.
From 9 p.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. Thursday, crews will be performing emergency repair work near the 5200 block of Indianapolis Boulevard in East Chicago to fix a compromised water main line, according to the agency.
The areas affected will be the 5200 block of Indianapolis Boulevard going south to Carroll Street and Michigan Street; along Indianapolis Boulevard going west to White Oak Avenue; along Indianapolis Boulevard going east to the south Shore Line Station and business areas; and the Roxanna community areas.
During this time, homes and business in the area will see a four-hour interruption in their water service, officials said. After the repair work is completed, water service will be restored. Once the water samples confirm it is safe to drink, Lake County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency will announce the cancellation of the boil advisory.
While the advisory is in effect, individuals in the area should boil tap water at least 3 minutes before using for cooking, drinking, making ice or washing uncooked food.
If residents find the water is discolored once water services are restored, officials advised they should clear the pipes in their residence or business by running all faucets for a few minutes. In addition, if water pressure seems to be lower than usual, residents should check their faucets and washer screens for trapped debris.
For more information, the public can contact East Chicago’s Indiana Water Department at 219-391-8469 or wguzman@eastchicago.com.