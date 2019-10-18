EAST CHICAGO — From being caught in a hail of gunfire to catching a shooting suspect at the scene of the crime, the East Chicago Police Department recognized police and civilians alike for their actions under pressure.
On Friday evening the board members of the East Chicago Police Citizens Academy hosted an appreciation dinner for their civilian ambassadors and officers being honored with awards at Ameristar Casino in East Chicago.
The ambassador program began in 2013 with the motto, “Bridging the gap between law enforcement and community,” East Chicago Lt. Marguerite Wilder said.
Wilder said the program began with 12 ambassadors the first year and now the graduating class has about 65 individuals.
“That's all because of you,” Wilder said to the audience. “It's that open line of communication that breaks down barriers in communities.”
Each ambassador graduates from eight weeks of interactive classes that cover dispatch work, patrol, the police bike unit, court procedures, crime scene investigation and more, she said.
Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter spoke at the event, commending the police department's contributions to the city. Carter works with agencies across the county and he said there's a plethora of dedicated officers patrolling Region streets.
“I see so much development in this city,” Carter said. “It's a beautiful city and its getting better and better. A lot of that starts with the police department and the ambassadors here today.”
Chief Hector Rosario presented special recognition awards to two police officers “who have gone beyond the call of duty.”
Detective Isaac Washington was recognized for working two unrelated homicides in a week's span this past summer and apprehending the two shooting suspects involved in each incident. In the second incident, Washington and another officer were investigating a car wreck when someone open fired on them, killing the driver.
Detective William Johnsen was honored for his actions as an off-duty officer during a shooting at the Hobart Walmart. He was shopping with his family when gunfire erupted and he held the suspect at the store until police arrived.
“He got involved when he didn't have to,” Deputy Chief Jose Rivera said. “He was unequipped and with his family. That shows how seriously he takes his badge and it's a great credit to the East Chicago Police Department.”
In addition, two citizens were recognized. Tamika Robinson was honored for notifying and assisting police in apprehending a domestic shooting suspect. Cesar Perez, a reserve officer, was recognized for his service to police and his dedication in being in charge of police vehicles.
The next round of ambassador classes will begin May 2020 and more information can be found at www.eastchicago.com.