East Chicago reports 47 coronavirus cases; testing sites available for residents, officials say

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

EAST CHICAGO — East Chicago had 47 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to the East Chicago Health Department.

The majority of residents with coronavirus are in their 40s through 60s, health department data showed.

In collaboration with the state and Lake County health departments, the East Chicago Health Department is referring residents to a testing clinic at St. Timothy Community Church at 1600 W. 25th Ave. in Gary, said East Chicago Health Officer Gerri Browning.

The clinic is open to first responders, essential workers and symptomatic individuals who are Indiana residents. Those who have been exposed to a positive coronavirus case or residents who live with essential workers are also welcome to the testing site, Browning said.

Those wishing to be tested should bring a driver’s license or identification and an essential workers employment documentation.

In addition, testing is available at St. Catherine’s Hospital for East Chicago first responders as a priority.

Currently COVID-19 antibody testing is not certified or available in the area, Browning said.