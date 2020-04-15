East Chicago reports 47 coronavirus cases; testing sites available for residents, officials say

EAST CHICAGO — East Chicago had 47 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to the East Chicago Health Department.
The majority of residents with coronavirus are in their 40s through 60s, health department data showed.
In collaboration with the state and Lake County health departments, the East Chicago Health Department is referring residents to a testing clinic at St. Timothy Community Church at 1600 W. 25th Ave. in Gary, said East Chicago Health Officer Gerri Browning.
The clinic is open to first responders, essential workers and symptomatic individuals who are Indiana residents. Those who have been exposed to a positive coronavirus case or residents who live with essential workers are also welcome to the testing site, Browning said.
Those wishing to be tested should bring a driver’s license or identification and an essential workers employment documentation.
In addition, testing is available at St. Catherine’s Hospital for East Chicago first responders as a priority.
Currently COVID-19 antibody testing is not certified or available in the area, Browning said.
East Chicago Health Department is also taking part in a program that provides shelter for people who are homeless who need to self-isolate or be quarantined because of coronavirus. Those in need of a referral are asked to contact the health department at 219-391-8467.
Major deadlines for Hoosiers to know amid coronavirus changes
May 4: Voter registration deadline
May 5: In-person early voting begins
May 21: Deadline to request a mail-in absentee ballot
May 22: All driver’s licenses, state identification cards, vehicle registrations and firearms licenses that expired after March 6, 2020 automatically are extended to this date under Executive Order 20-09
June 2: Primary Election Day
July 15: Federal and state income tax returns for 2019 are due
