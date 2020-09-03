East Chicago school staffers rally in support of laid-off colleagues

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EAST CHICAGO — They worked to prepare schools and classrooms for COVID-19. Then they learned they lost their jobs.

About two dozen members of Service Employees International Union Local 73 rallied Thursday outside the School City of East Chicago Administration Building to get their jobs back.

“They don’t treat us right. They’re always unfair,” said Juanita Espinosa Guillen, chief steward for SEIU Local 73 and a laid-off paraprofessional, or para, at McKinley Elementary. “We want to stand up for our people. They’re doing things that are just not right.”

The School Board voted Aug. 21 to temporarily lay off 90 school support staff, including paraprofessionals, janitorial, and transportation staff. Those layoffs included 34 paraprofessionals and 23 janitorial personnel.

Superintendent Dee-Etta Wright said at that time that the layoffs were intended to be temporary while the school district engages in e-learning, or virtual classrooms, for the first nine weeks of the 2020-21 school year.

Local officials were also waiting on word about possible funding reductions due to e-learning from the State Board of Education. Earlier this week, the state board approved a resolution cleaning up some e-learning wording and clarifying funding.