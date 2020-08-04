East Chicago schools to open virtually for first nine weeks

EAST CHICAGO — The School City of East Chicago will reopen virtually for its first nine weeks amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The East Chicago school board unanimously approved administrators' recommendations for a virtual restart in a Monday night board meeting.
Instruction will resume on it's originally scheduled start date of Aug. 17, Superintendent Dee-Etta Wright said.
Wright said the virtual opening recommendation was brought following the advice of the East Chicago Health Department.
"We had been constantly monitoring the number of COVID cases and positivity rates," Wright said. "We also took into consideration our staffing needs."
The superintendent said as parents completed their students' registration, which was due to the district by Aug. 1, about 60% of families indicated they would prefer virtual learning over a proposed in-person option.
"East Chicago has one of the highest positivity rates in the Region and the number of cases are just constant," Wright said. "Our hope over the next nine weeks is that the rate will go down and we will definitely be able to go back to school for the second grading period."
Wright said she will continue to consult with East Chicago health officials in making any decisions for the second quarter of the school year.
Students' school day for the first nine weeks will mirror an in-person instruction schedule. Lessons will be synchronous and teachers will lead courses virtually from their East Chicago classrooms. Teachers' first day will be Aug. 12.
Wright said the district will loan out Chromebooks and wireless hotspots to families in good standing with the district. The school city will also park wifi-enabled buses in each of its schools' parking lots for students in need of Internet access.
The East Chicago district will continue serving breakfast and lunch to students and has developed a partnership with the Boys & Girls Club to provide supervision for younger students during their online learning period.
Wright said the school city has secured 144 spots for East Chicago students — about 25 for students in grades K-6. Placement is available on a first-come, first-serve basis, Wright said, and advised interested families to reach out to the Boys & Girls Club immediately to learn more.
Lake Central school board rejects full e-learning proposal, opts for parent choice in reopening plan
East Chicago joins several other Northwest Indiana districts, including the Gary Community School Corp, Michigan City Area Schools and Portage Township Schools, that have opted to start their 2020-21 school year virtually.
Lake Central families pushed back against virtual reopening recommendations in a Monday night school board meeting. Families in that district will be given the option for in-person or online instruction.
More information on East Chicago's virtual learning vote will be communicated to parents this afternoon, Wright said. More details about the district's response to the coronavirus pandemic are available online at scec.k12.in.us.
