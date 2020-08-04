East Chicago schools to open virtually for first nine weeks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EAST CHICAGO — The School City of East Chicago will reopen virtually for its first nine weeks amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The East Chicago school board unanimously approved administrators' recommendations for a virtual restart in a Monday night board meeting.

Instruction will resume on it's originally scheduled start date of Aug. 17, Superintendent Dee-Etta Wright said.

Wright said the virtual opening recommendation was brought following the advice of the East Chicago Health Department.

"We had been constantly monitoring the number of COVID cases and positivity rates," Wright said. "We also took into consideration our staffing needs."

The superintendent said as parents completed their students' registration, which was due to the district by Aug. 1, about 60% of families indicated they would prefer virtual learning over a proposed in-person option.

"East Chicago has one of the highest positivity rates in the Region and the number of cases are just constant," Wright said. "Our hope over the next nine weeks is that the rate will go down and we will definitely be able to go back to school for the second grading period."