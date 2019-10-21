EAST CHICAGO — The City Council has postponed action on most 2020 budget ordinances, but it adopted one that fixes salaries for police and fire personnel for the coming year.
That was despite claims from Fire Chief Anthony Serna and Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera that they had not received an updated copy of the ordinance for review.
Rivera said the biggest concern was that younger officers earn vacation time at a gradual rate.
"It wasn't discussed with us as an administration as far as how that would affect us manpower-wise with everybody having that much vacation at once," Rivera said.
Steve Dalton, the council's financial adviser, said there were multiple versions of the ordinance, but the updated version has vacation time being earned at a more progressive level instead of all at once.
Councilman Robert Garcia, D-5th, sponsored the ordinance and said there would not be a concern regarding manpower if the police department were at its full allotment of 98 officers.
Rivera said there are currently about 75 officers.
"If it's properly manned, it would be no issue with vacation, overtime and coverage," Garcia said.
You have free articles remaining.
Councilwoman Gilda Orange, D-6th, made a motion to hear the ordinance on second reading instead of on third and final to allow more time for review, but her motion failed by a 5-4 vote.
The ordinance then was adopted on final reading, also by a vote of 5-4.
Garcia said the ordinance only contains two changes from the previous year.
"When a police officer or firefighter gets 20-plus years, they get a $5,000 boost," Garcia said.
He said the other change is that the number of sick days that had been cut will be increased to 12 days.
Also on the agenda was final consideration of the 2020 civil city and sanitary district budgets, but Garcia made motions to table both and the council voted to do so without discussion.
"I'm still searching for some more information," Garcia said.
The budgets need to be adopted by the council and signed by Mayor Anthony Copeland by Nov. 1 or the state will revert back to the prior year's budgets.